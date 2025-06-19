OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband launched in India at ₹1,699: Features, battery and more

OnePlus has officially launched its latest wireless audio device, the Bullets Wireless Z3, in India. The Bullets Wireless Z3 offers up to 36 hours of music playback on a full charge, while a 10-minute charge provides up to 27 hours of use, according to the company.
Priced at ₹1,699, the new neckband is set to go on sale from 24 June 2025 at 12 PM through multiple online and offline retail platforms. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 will be available for purchase via OnePlus’ official website, Amazon India, Flipkart, Myntra, and select offline retail outlets including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.
Call duration on a full charge is pegged at 21 hours.
Audio features include 12.4mm dynamic drivers, designed to deliver a balanced sound profile with emphasis on bass. The neckband also includes the new BassWave algorithm, which enhances low-end frequencies without distorting mids or vocals. Users can switch between four preset audio modes—Balanced, Serenade, Bass, and Bold—through the Sound Master EQ function.
The Bullets Wireless Z3 is equipped with AI-based noise cancellation technology aimed at improving voice clarity during calls. It combines environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and AI algorithms to isolate voice input in real time.
Moreover, the device supports 3D Spatial Audio, designed to simulate a 360-degree sound environment. A built-in shortcut enables users to summon voice assistants for hands-free access to functions like calling, music playback, or setting reminders.
Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.4, support for Google Fast Pair, and magnetic earbuds that auto-connect and disconnect depending on their positioning. The earphones are also rated IP55 for water and dust resistance and come in two finishes—Mambo Midnight (black) and Samba Sunset (red).