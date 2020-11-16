OnePlus celebrates this Diwali in more than one ways

Among the several initiatives taken y the company, OnePlus recently announced that it has partnered with Snapchat to create an an AR lens that allows users to share the joy of Diwali virtually. The AR lens on the short-video posting platform will enhance the Diwali celebrations virtually, especially when many are celebrating this year’s festivities at home in the wake of the pandemic.





Along with that, OnePlus and Snapchat are also giving users a platform to celebrate with their friends and loved ones via this campaign, the company said. “It transcends boundaries, cultures, and distances," it said.

OnePlus and Prateek Kuhad:

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time where we get together with our loved ones to celebrate. It’s a festival of new beginnings. Hence, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad collaborated with OnePlus to showcase the company’s latest offering, OnePlus Nord along with his partner, Dr. Niharika.

The duo came together for a special unboxing of OnePlus Nord, which ranks as one of the premium smartphones currently in the ₹20,000 - ₹30,000 segment, as per Counterpoint Monthly Model Tracker for September 2020.

Watch the unboxing of OnePlus Nord with Prateek Kuhaad here:





As seen in the video, Kuhaad highlights several features of the phone including Warp Charge 30T to the 48MP Primary Camera (with OIS), ands more. As a part of the unboxing video, Kuhaad also announced that he is giving away the latest Gray Ash variant of the OnePlus Nord to a few lucky winners.

OnePlus’ Varanasi connect:

For the latest ShotonOnePlus video, OnePlus took the OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone to Varanasi to celebrate Diwali. Take a look, as OnePlus explores Varanasi through the river, monuments, people and much more.





OnePlus Diwali Offers:

Ahead of the festival of lights, OnePlus has announced a slew of deals and offers which will last till 17 November. Among these are:

-On the OnePlus Store app, one can get a discount voucher of ₹500 for a phone or TV and a voucher of 5% off on Bullets Wireless Z.

-Your friends can also get an instant discount of ₹500 on smartphone bundles. Three lucky referrers win a OnePlus 8T or a OnePlus Nord.

