OnePlus Co-Founder tweets about upcoming foldable smartphone: What to expect

Pete Lau, Co-founder of OnePlus, has shared pictures of a hinge on Twitter to offer hints about the developments of a foldable smartphone without revealing the name and details.
OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone giant is reportedly ready to launch its first foldable smartphone soon. In a recent update, Pete Lau, Co-founder of OnePlus, has shared pictures of a hinge on Twitter to offer hints about the developments of a foldable smartphone without revealing the name and details.
Recently, the South Korean smartphone company Samsung has launched its foldable handsets. Xiaomi has also introduced Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. Similarly, Motorola has also introduced its Moto Razr 2022 in China. Moreover, the sister firm of OnePlus that is Oppo has also marked its presence in the foldable smartphone market by launching its Find N foldable at the end of the last year.
Lau has recently posted pictures of a new handset with the tagline “What do you think this is?". It could be possibly a folding screen hinge mechanism of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Although the Chinese smartphone giant has not revealed anything, yet. But it is largely speculated that the OnePlus fold may break soon and might come with Android 13.
Meanwhile, just to recall, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been launched in India recently. It holds a strong position in the foldable series. This is the first handset that runs on One UI 4.1.1 based Android 12L, a special version of Android which is exclusively created by Google for large-screen experiences. The dual-Sim (nano) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display as a main display. Moreover, the smartphone is equipped with QXGA+ resolution and 21.6:18 aspect ratio. This device comes with an LTPO display and supports a refresh rate from 1Hz to up to 120Hz. Talking about the cover display, the handset features a 6.2-inch HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
According to Samsung, this smartphone comes with armour aluminium frame and hinge cover for structural durability. It has a dual Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection at both rear and front. Under the hood, this handset gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.For optics, this Samsung smartphone has five cameras: one on the cover display, one under display camera on the main screen, and the remaining three on the back panel.
