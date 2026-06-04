OnePlus Community Sale: Big discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus Nord 6 and OnePlus Pad 4 announced

OnePlus Communtiy sale is bringing discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13s, Nord 6, Pad 4 and other products.

Aman Gupta
Updated4 Jun 2026, 02:26 PM IST
OnePlus has announced offers on OnePlus 15 and other products
OnePlus has announced offers on OnePlus 15 and other products

OnePlus has announced its latest Community Sale, where the company is offering discounts across its product portfolio, including flagship smartphones, tablets, and TWS devices. The sale has already begun and brings offers like instant bank discounts and no-cost EMI options.

OnePlus Community Sale dates

The OnePlus Community Sale 2026 has begun today, i.e. 4 June, and will run till 10 June. The offers will be available across OnePlus' own website, Amazon, and certain mainline retail outlets.

Also Read | OnePlus hits the brake on its latest OxygenOS 16 update: here's why

OnePlus Community Sale offers:

Discounts on flagship phones:

OnePlus 15: OnePlus' flagship phone launched in India at 72,999, but the price of the phone has since risen to 77,999. However, during the sale, OnePlus is offering a 3,000 instant discount, which takes the effective price of the phone to 74,999.

OnePlus 15R: Similar to the OnePlus 15, the OnePlus 15R launched at 47,999 and has now gone up to 54,999. During the ongoing sale, the phone can be bought for an effective price of 51,999 with a 3,000 instant bank discount.

OnePlus 13: Last year's OnePlus flagship is getting a 5,000 instant bank discount along with a price drop, which will take its effective price to 52,999.

Also Read | Google confirms OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo phones are getting AirDrop access

OnePlus 13s: OnePlus' compact flagship from last year is getting a 2,000 price drop and a 3,000 bank discount, which takes its effective price to 54,999.

Discounts on Nord lineup:

OnePlus Nord 6: Since launching at 38,999 in India, the Nord 6 has risen to 42,999. During the sale, the mid-range device is getting a 2,000 bank discount, taking the effective price to 40,999.

Nord CE 6: Similar to its older sibling, the CE 6 has gone up from 29,999 to 31,999. It is also receiving a 2,000 instant bank discount during the sale.

Nord CE 6 Lite: The CE 6 Lite debuted at 20,999 in India and has gone up to 22,999. It can be purchased for an effective price of 21,499 with bank offers.

You can check out the rest of the offers on OnePlus products below.

ProductOriginal Price ( )Price Drop ( )Bank Discount ( )Effective Price ( )
OnePlus 1577,999-3,00074,999
OnePlus 15R54,999-3,00051,999
OnePlus 1369,99912,0005,00052,999
OnePlus 13s54,9992,0003,00049,999
OnePlus Nord 642,999-2,00040,999
OnePlus Nord CE631,999-2,00029,999
OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite22,999-1,50021,499
OnePlus Buds 46,499400-6,099
OnePlus Buds Pro 312,9991,000-11,999
OnePlus Nord Buds 32,799200-2,599
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro3,0992001002,799
OnePlus Nord Buds 3r1,999200-1,799
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro3,999200-3,799
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC2,2991002001,999
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z31,999200-1,799
OnePlus Pad Lite18,9995001,50016,999
OnePlus Pad Go 228,999-2,00026,999
OnePlus Pad 349,999--49,999
OnePlus Pad 459,999-3,00056,999

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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