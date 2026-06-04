OnePlus Community Sale: Big discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus Nord 6 and OnePlus Pad 4 announced

OnePlus has announced its latest Community Sale, where the company is offering discounts across its product portfolio, including flagship smartphones, tablets, and TWS devices. The sale has already begun and brings offers like instant bank discounts and no-cost EMI options.

OnePlus Community Sale dates The OnePlus Community Sale 2026 has begun today, i.e. 4 June, and will run till 10 June. The offers will be available across OnePlus' own website, Amazon, and certain mainline retail outlets.

OnePlus Community Sale offers: Discounts on flagship phones: OnePlus 15: OnePlus' flagship phone launched in India at ₹72,999, but the price of the phone has since risen to ₹77,999. However, during the sale, OnePlus is offering a ₹3,000 instant discount, which takes the effective price of the phone to ₹74,999.

OnePlus 15R: Similar to the OnePlus 15, the OnePlus 15R launched at ₹47,999 and has now gone up to ₹54,999. During the ongoing sale, the phone can be bought for an effective price of ₹51,999 with a ₹3,000 instant bank discount.

OnePlus 13: Last year's OnePlus flagship is getting a ₹5,000 instant bank discount along with a price drop, which will take its effective price to ₹52,999.

OnePlus 13s: OnePlus' compact flagship from last year is getting a ₹2,000 price drop and a ₹3,000 bank discount, which takes its effective price to ₹54,999.

Discounts on Nord lineup: OnePlus Nord 6: Since launching at ₹38,999 in India, the Nord 6 has risen to ₹42,999. During the sale, the mid-range device is getting a ₹2,000 bank discount, taking the effective price to ₹40,999.

Nord CE 6: Similar to its older sibling, the CE 6 has gone up from ₹29,999 to ₹31,999. It is also receiving a ₹2,000 instant bank discount during the sale.

Nord CE 6 Lite: The CE 6 Lite debuted at ₹20,999 in India and has gone up to ₹22,999. It can be purchased for an effective price of ₹21,499 with bank offers.

You can check out the rest of the offers on OnePlus products below.