OnePlus Community Sale: Big discounts on OnePlus 15, OnePlus Nord 6 and OnePlus Pad 4 announced

OnePlus has announced its latest Community Sale, where the company is offering discounts across its product portfolio, including flagship smartphones, tablets, and TWS devices. The sale has already begun and brings offers like instant bank discounts and no-cost EMI options.

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OnePlus Community Sale dates The OnePlus Community Sale 2026 has begun today, i.e. 4 June, and will run till 10 June. The offers will be available across OnePlus' own website, Amazon, and certain mainline retail outlets.

OnePlus Community Sale offers: Discounts on flagship phones: OnePlus 15: OnePlus' flagship phone launched in India at ₹72,999, but the price of the phone has since risen to ₹77,999. However, during the sale, OnePlus is offering a ₹3,000 instant discount, which takes the effective price of the phone to ₹74,999.

OnePlus 15R: Similar to the OnePlus 15, the OnePlus 15R launched at ₹47,999 and has now gone up to ₹54,999. During the ongoing sale, the phone can be bought for an effective price of ₹51,999 with a ₹3,000 instant bank discount.

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OnePlus 13: Last year's OnePlus flagship is getting a ₹5,000 instant bank discount along with a price drop, which will take its effective price to ₹52,999.

OnePlus 13s: OnePlus' compact flagship from last year is getting a ₹2,000 price drop and a ₹3,000 bank discount, which takes its effective price to ₹54,999.

Discounts on Nord lineup: OnePlus Nord 6: Since launching at ₹38,999 in India, the Nord 6 has risen to ₹42,999. During the sale, the mid-range device is getting a ₹2,000 bank discount, taking the effective price to ₹40,999.

Nord CE 6: Similar to its older sibling, the CE 6 has gone up from ₹29,999 to ₹31,999. It is also receiving a ₹2,000 instant bank discount during the sale.

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Nord CE 6 Lite: The CE 6 Lite debuted at ₹20,999 in India and has gone up to ₹22,999. It can be purchased for an effective price of ₹21,499 with bank offers.

You can check out the rest of the offers on OnePlus products below.

Product Original Price ( ₹ ) Price Drop ( ₹ ) Bank Discount ( ₹ ) Effective Price ( ₹ ) OnePlus 15 77,999 - 3,000 74,999 OnePlus 15R 54,999 - 3,000 51,999 OnePlus 13 69,999 12,000 5,000 52,999 OnePlus 13s 54,999 2,000 3,000 49,999 OnePlus Nord 6 42,999 - 2,000 40,999 OnePlus Nord CE6 31,999 - 2,000 29,999 OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite 22,999 - 1,500 21,499 OnePlus Buds 4 6,499 400 - 6,099 OnePlus Buds Pro 3 12,999 1,000 - 11,999 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 2,799 200 - 2,599 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro 3,099 200 100 2,799 OnePlus Nord Buds 3r 1,999 200 - 1,799 OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro 3,999 200 - 3,799 OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC 2,299 100 200 1,999 OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 1,999 200 - 1,799 OnePlus Pad Lite 18,999 500 1,500 16,999 OnePlus Pad Go 2 28,999 - 2,000 26,999 OnePlus Pad 3 49,999 - - 49,999 OnePlus Pad 4 59,999 - 3,000 56,999

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in