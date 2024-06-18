OnePlus confirms June 24 launch for Nord CE 4 Lite 5G with major upgrades. What we know so far
OnePlus confirms June 24 launch for Nord CE 4 Lite 5G with improved battery life, charging speed, and camera performance. President Liu highlights flagship features at competitive price, emphasizing company's ambition in budget smartphone market.
Tech giant OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming budget smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. According to a report by Tom’s Guide, it is scheduled for release on June 24 and promises significant improvements over its predecessor, particularly in battery life, charging speed, and camera performance.