Tech giant OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming budget smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. According to a report by Tom’s Guide, it is scheduled for release on June 24 and promises significant improvements over its predecessor, particularly in battery life, charging speed, and camera performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, emphasized the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G's transformative potential within the affordable smartphone market. The report adds that he highlighted the device will offer flagship-level features such as superior battery life, fast charging, a high-quality display, and enhanced photography, all at a competitive price point. Liu's comments underscore the company's ambition to set a new standard in the budget smartphone segment.

Reportedly, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will showcase a refreshed design, featuring smaller camera sensors arranged in a pill-shaped module. This design choice ensures minimal protrusion, allowing the phone to remain stable on flat surfaces. The device retains a boxy aesthetic and will be available in a striking new blue color, as teased by OnePlus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of its launch, some specifications of the Nord CE 4 Lite have been disclosed. The phone will come equipped with a 5,500mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. It will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with Aqua Touch technology, akin to the OnePlus 12R. This technology ensures the screen remains responsive even when wet. Additionally, the display will boast an impressive peak brightness of 2,100 nits and will support 5W reverse charging. Further details are yet to be announced.

Rumors suggest that the Nord CE 4 Lite might feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. The rear camera setup is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor, while the front camera is likely to be a 16MP unit. Other sensor details remain undisclosed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!