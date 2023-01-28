OnePlus confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for OnePlus 11R: Details2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 08:27 PM IST
- OnePlus 11R 5G is said to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2,772×1,240 pixel resolution. The phone’s screen is expected to offer a refresh rate of 120Hz.
OnePlus will launch the mid-ranger OnePlus 11R at its Cloud 11 event on February 7 along with OnePlus 115G, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro and other devices. The company has now confirmed that the upcoming 11R 5G smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×