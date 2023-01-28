OnePlus will launch the mid-ranger OnePlus 11R at its Cloud 11 event on February 7 along with OnePlus 115G, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro and other devices. The company has now confirmed that the upcoming 11R 5G smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Announcing via a post on microblogging site Twitter, the company said “The next generation of power is here. It's time to get ready for a new way to experience the #ShapeofPower with the all-new #OnePlus11R 5G". The company shared an image with the post, revealing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor on the device.

OnePlus 11R 5G has already been spotted on the Indian BIS certification website along with the Chinese CQC certification website. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of OnePlus Ace 2. According to reports, the device is expected to come with 100 watt fast charging support.

The smartphone is tipped to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box with a layer of OxygenOS 13.1 on the top. OnePlus 11R 5G is said to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2,772×1,240 pixel resolution. The phone’s screen is expected to offer a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The handset could be offered in three RAM models – 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. On the camera front, OnePlus 11R 5G is tipped to have a 50MP primary camera at the back. It may be paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor.

At the front, the handset may come with a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. The OnePlus 11R 5G is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery with 100 watt fast charging as mentioned above. The device is rumoured to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner for privacy and safety.

Recently, OnePlus 11R 5G's price was leaked online. According to a 91Mobiles report, the phone may be priced between ₹35,000 to ₹40,000.