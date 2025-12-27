OnePlus could soon unveil a massive 9,000 mAh phone, launch it as OnePlus Nord 6 in India: here's what to expect

OnePlus could be working on a new 9,000mAh battery packed phone called the OnePlus Turbo which could be unveiled in China soon and may debut as the OnePlus Nord 6 in India later in 2026.

Aman Gupta
Updated27 Dec 2025, 06:21 PM IST
OnePlus could soon launch a 9,000mAh battery phone (representative image)
OnePlus could soon launch a 9,000mAh battery phone (representative image)(Aman Gupta)

After the launch of OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus 15R, OnePlus seems to be focusing on launching another performance-centred smartphone with a massive battery. The upcoming device named OnePlus Turbo is expected to make its debut in China early next year and could later be remodelled as the OnePlus Nord 6 when it debuts in India.

OnePlus Turbo was confirmed in China earlier this month, with OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis touting in a post on Weibo that the “emergence of OnePlus’ new Turbo is bound to become a product with ‘terrifying’ performance, endurance, and gaming experience among similar products in the industry!”

However, a new report by Android Headlines has revealed some of the key specifications of the device along with some images of the phone.

OnePlus Turbo: What to expect?

The highlight of the OnePlus Turbo is said to be a massive 9,000mAh battery, the largest ever in a OnePlus device and perhaps even in its segment. For context, the OnePlus 15 launched with a 7,300mAh battery, and the OnePlus 15R with a 7,400mAh one, both of which broke the record for the biggest battery in a OnePlus phone when they launched.

OnePlus Turbo is reported to come with a 6.8-inch 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, with support for 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

View full Image
OnePlus Turbo leaked images
(Android Headlines)

On the optics front, the phone is said to come with a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. The phone could also feature a 32MP selfie shooter, just like the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R.

Despite the massive 9,000mAh battery, however, the OnePlus Turbo could retain the same 80W wired fast charging seen on this year’s OnePlus Nord 5. The phone could also come running on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, similar to other recently launched OnePlus devices.

As for the design, the OnePlus Turbo could take cues from its elder siblings. The leaked images shared by Android Headlines show a camera module on the left-hand side of the device with a squaricle shape, similar to the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15. The volume rockers and power button are on the right, and there also appears to be an IR blaster on the top.

The phone is said to come with a glossy finish and a plastic body. It is reported to launch in black and blue colour options.

When will OnePlus Turbo launch?

The report states that the OnePlus Turbo could make its debut around March 2026 and may even be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. While the report confirms OnePlus’ plans to bring the phone to India, there is no clear timeline provided yet.

