OnePlus Diwali Sale: Best deals on smart TVs

OnePlus TV Y Series 32 | 43 Y1S Edge

This smart TV is available during the OnePlus sale at a discounted price of ₹13,999 instead of ₹23,999. Customers can avail an instant discount up to ₹2,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal. It features a 32-inch display, runs on Android TV 11, supports 24W Dolby Audio Format and comes with TUV Rheinland certification. Moreover, interested buyers can get ₹2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.