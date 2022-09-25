OnePlus Diwali Sale: Best deals on smart TVs

The company is offering big discounts on many of its products including its latest smart TVs. It is also offering discount offers on wearables and smartphones. Interested customers can avail an instant discount of ₹3,000 on buying the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition via SBI Credit cards.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
OnePlus, a Chinese technology giant has announced its festive sale which commenced from September 22, 2022. The company is offering big discounts on many of its products including its latest smart TVs. It is also offering discount offers on wearables and smartphones.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
OnePlus, a Chinese technology giant has announced its festive sale which commenced from September 22, 2022. The company is offering big discounts on many of its products including its latest smart TVs. It is also offering discount offers on wearables and smartphones.
Interested customers can avail an instant discount of ₹3,000 on buying the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition via SBI Credit cards. Moreover, Amazon customers will get an additional instant cashback of ₹500 via Amazon Pay on all prepaid payments with the purchase of the Oneplus 10R Prime Edition for Amazon Prime members.
Interested customers can avail an instant discount of ₹3,000 on buying the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition via SBI Credit cards. Moreover, Amazon customers will get an additional instant cashback of ₹500 via Amazon Pay on all prepaid payments with the purchase of the Oneplus 10R Prime Edition for Amazon Prime members.
Here are some of the best deals on OnePlus smart TVs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are some of the best deals on OnePlus smart TVs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
OnePlus TV Y Series 32 | 43 Y1S
The OnePlus TV Y Series 32 | 43 Y1S comes at a discounted price of ₹12,999 instead of ₹21,999. Customers can avail an instant discount up to ₹3,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal. This smart TV features a 32-inch display, runs on Android TV 11, supports Dolby Audio Format and provides 20W sound output. Moreover, interested buyers can get ₹2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.
OnePlus TV Y Series 32 | 43 Y1S
The OnePlus TV Y Series 32 | 43 Y1S comes at a discounted price of ₹12,999 instead of ₹21,999. Customers can avail an instant discount up to ₹3,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal. This smart TV features a 32-inch display, runs on Android TV 11, supports Dolby Audio Format and provides 20W sound output. Moreover, interested buyers can get ₹2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.
OnePlus TV Y Series 32 | 43 Y1S Edge
This smart TV is available during the OnePlus sale at a discounted price of ₹13,999 instead of ₹23,999. Customers can avail an instant discount up to ₹2,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal. It features a 32-inch display, runs on Android TV 11, supports 24W Dolby Audio Format and comes with TUV Rheinland certification. Moreover, interested buyers can get ₹2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.
OnePlus TV Y Series 32 | 43 Y1S Edge
This smart TV is available during the OnePlus sale at a discounted price of ₹13,999 instead of ₹23,999. Customers can avail an instant discount up to ₹2,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal. It features a 32-inch display, runs on Android TV 11, supports 24W Dolby Audio Format and comes with TUV Rheinland certification. Moreover, interested buyers can get ₹2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.
OnePlus TV 43 | 50 Y1S Pro
The OnePlus TV 43 | 50 Y1S Pro comes at a discounted price of ₹26,999 instead of ₹39,999. Customers can avail an instant discount up to ₹3,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal. This smart TV features a 43-inch display, runs on Android TV 10, supports Dolby Audio Format, provides 24W sound output and supports Google Assistant/Alexa. Moreover, interested buyers can get ₹2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
OnePlus TV 43 | 50 Y1S Pro
The OnePlus TV 43 | 50 Y1S Pro comes at a discounted price of ₹26,999 instead of ₹39,999. Customers can avail an instant discount up to ₹3,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal. This smart TV features a 43-inch display, runs on Android TV 10, supports Dolby Audio Format, provides 24W sound output and supports Google Assistant/Alexa. Moreover, interested buyers can get ₹2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
OnePlus TV U Series 50 | 55 | 65 U1S
This smart TV is available during the OnePlus sale at a discounted price of ₹34,999 instead of ₹49,999. Customers can avail an instant discount up to ₹5,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal. It features a 50-inch display, runs on Android TV 10, supports Dolby Audio Format, comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and supports 4K UHD. Moreover, interested buyers can get ₹2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.
This smart TV is available during the OnePlus sale at a discounted price of ₹34,999 instead of ₹49,999. Customers can avail an instant discount up to ₹5,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal. It features a 50-inch display, runs on Android TV 10, supports Dolby Audio Format, comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and supports 4K UHD. Moreover, interested buyers can get ₹2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.
OnePlus TV Q1 Series
This smart TV is available during the OnePlus sale at a discounted price of ₹74,900 instead of ₹84,999. It features a 55-inch display, runs on Android TV, supports Dolby Audio Format, comes with Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and supports 4K display. Moreover, interested buyers can get ₹2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.
OnePlus TV Q1 Series
This smart TV is available during the OnePlus sale at a discounted price of ₹74,900 instead of ₹84,999. It features a 55-inch display, runs on Android TV, supports Dolby Audio Format, comes with Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and supports 4K display. Moreover, interested buyers can get ₹2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.