OnePlus Diwali Sale: Best deals on smart TVs

OnePlus Diwali Sale: Best deals on smart TVs

Diwali Head Start Sale 2022 would also offer exclusive coupons to Red Cable Club members for OnePlus products.
02:58 PM IST

  • The company is offering big discounts on many of its products including its latest smart TVs. It is also offering discount offers on wearables and smartphones. Interested customers can avail an instant discount of 3,000 on buying the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition via SBI Credit cards.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

OnePlus, a Chinese technology giant has announced its festive sale which commenced from September 22, 2022. The company is offering big discounts on many of its products including its latest smart TVs. It is also offering discount offers on wearables and smartphones.

Interested customers can avail an instant discount of 3,000 on buying the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition via SBI Credit cards. Moreover, Amazon customers will get an additional instant cashback of 500 via Amazon Pay on all prepaid payments with the purchase of the Oneplus 10R Prime Edition for Amazon Prime members.

Here are some of the best deals on OnePlus smart TVs.

OnePlus TV Y Series 32 | 43 Y1S

The OnePlus TV Y Series 32 | 43 Y1S comes at a discounted price of 12,999 instead of 21,999. Customers can avail an instant discount up to 3,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal. This smart TV features a 32-inch display, runs on Android TV 11, supports Dolby Audio Format and provides 20W sound output. Moreover, interested buyers can get 2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.

OnePlus TV Y Series 32 | 43 Y1S Edge

This smart TV is available during the OnePlus sale at a discounted price of 13,999 instead of 23,999. Customers can avail an instant discount up to 2,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal. It features a 32-inch display, runs on Android TV 11, supports 24W Dolby Audio Format and comes with TUV Rheinland certification. Moreover, interested buyers can get 2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.

OnePlus TV 43 | 50 Y1S Pro

The OnePlus TV 43 | 50 Y1S Pro comes at a discounted price of 26,999 instead of 39,999. Customers can avail an instant discount up to 3,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal. This smart TV features a 43-inch display, runs on Android TV 10, supports Dolby Audio Format, provides 24W sound output and supports Google Assistant/Alexa. Moreover, interested buyers can get 2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.

OnePlus TV U Series 50 | 55 | 65 U1S

This smart TV is available during the OnePlus sale at a discounted price of 34,999 instead of 49,999. Customers can avail an instant discount up to 5,000 on using Axis Bank cards on this deal. It features a 50-inch display, runs on Android TV 10, supports Dolby Audio Format, comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and supports 4K UHD. Moreover, interested buyers can get 2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.

OnePlus TV Q1 Series

This smart TV is available during the OnePlus sale at a discounted price of 74,900 instead of 84,999. It features a 55-inch display, runs on Android TV, supports Dolby Audio Format, comes with Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and supports 4K display. Moreover, interested buyers can get 2,000 additional off by linking to the Red Cable Club.

