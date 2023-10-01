OnePlus Diwali sale 2023: Offers on OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Pad, Buds Pro 2, and more
OnePlus teases its upcoming Diwali sale with exclusive deals and discounts on smartphones, earphones, and accessories.
OnePlus has given fans a sneak peek into its much-anticipated Diwali sale for 2023. While specific dates and exclusive deals remain under wraps, the company has shared exciting details about what customers can expect.
Moreover, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones will be on sale, commencing at Rs. 7,999 with bank discounts. Likewise, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds will be available at a price of Rs. 2,299. In the wired earphones category, OnePlus presents the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, tagged at Rs. 1,349 with bank deals, while the OnePlus Nord Wired earphones can be purchased for a mere Rs. 599.
The OnePlus Pad, another highly anticipated product, will be offered at a discounted rate during the sale, with prices starting at Rs. 36,999, inclusive of bank offers. The OnePlus Pad Go, although listed for sale, will reveal its official price on October 6 in India. Smartwatch enthusiasts can purchase the OnePlus Nord Watch at Rs. 4,999 during the OnePlus Diwali sale.
