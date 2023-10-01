OnePlus has given fans a sneak peek into its much-anticipated Diwali sale for 2023. While specific dates and exclusive deals remain under wraps, the company has shared exciting details about what customers can expect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent announcement on X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus unveiled its Diwali special sale, set to launch shortly. The OnePlus India website has detailed exclusive perks for app users.

During the sale, customers can enjoy EMI options spanning up to 18 months, coupled with complimentary accessories for selected models. Among the highlights of the sale is the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone, featuring a discounted starting price of Rs. 49,999, inclusive of bank offers. Interested shoppers can further save up to Rs. 4,000 and even stand a chance to score free Buds Z2 TWS earphones with their purchase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently retailing at Rs. 56,999 in India, the OnePlus 11 5G is poised for a substantial price drop during the Diwali sale. Other notable offerings include the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, starting at Rs. 17,499, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, priced from Rs. 28,999, and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, available at a starting price of Rs. 22,999, all featuring bank offers.

Moreover, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones will be on sale, commencing at Rs. 7,999 with bank discounts. Likewise, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds will be available at a price of Rs. 2,299. In the wired earphones category, OnePlus presents the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, tagged at Rs. 1,349 with bank deals, while the OnePlus Nord Wired earphones can be purchased for a mere Rs. 599.

The OnePlus Pad, another highly anticipated product, will be offered at a discounted rate during the sale, with prices starting at Rs. 36,999, inclusive of bank offers. The OnePlus Pad Go, although listed for sale, will reveal its official price on October 6 in India. Smartwatch enthusiasts can purchase the OnePlus Nord Watch at Rs. 4,999 during the OnePlus Diwali sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!