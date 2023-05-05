OnePlus has announced that it will be releasing its first foldable smartphone later this year. The company revealed at MWC 2023 that the phone is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2023, which has also been supported by recent leaks. However, the specific launch date has not been officially confirmed yet. With this release, OnePlus will be joining other tech giants such as Samsung, Oppo, and Motorola who have already entered the foldable smartphone market. Although OnePlus is a newcomer in this space, it is expected to compete fiercely with its rivals.

According to a tweet by reliable tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on Twitter, OnePlus' first foldable smartphone may be launched in August 2023. This aligns with the company's earlier confirmation that the phone will be released sometime in the third quarter of 2023. OnePlus had also offered glimpses of its upcoming foldable device at the Cloud 11 event earlier this year. However, the company has not disclosed any further details about the phone at this time.

Several leaks and reports circulating on the internet have suggested possible specifications for OnePlus' upcoming foldable phone. One report has hinted that the device could feature a 2K display, which is comparable to the display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

In earlier reports this year, it was speculated that OnePlus had trademarked the names "OnePlus V Fold" and "OnePlus V Flip" for its upcoming foldable phones. This led to speculation that the company may release two models, one with a horizontal folding screen and the other with a clamshell foldable design. However, OnePlus has not yet released any official information regarding the specifications of either model.

Reports suggest that OnePlus is currently developing a successor to the Nord N20, which is rumored to be called the OnePlus Nord N30. The device was recently spotted on a Google Play Console listing, leading to speculation that it may actually be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G for the US market. The Nord N30 is expected to feature a Full HD+ display, 8GB of RAM, and be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.