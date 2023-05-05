OnePlus Foldable phone tipped to launch in August. What to expect

OnePlus has announced that it will be releasing its first foldable smartphone later this year. The company revealed at MWC 2023 that the phone is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2023, which has also been supported by recent leaks. However, the specific launch date has not been officially confirmed yet. With this release, OnePlus will be joining other tech giants such as Samsung, Oppo, and Motorola who have already entered the foldable smartphone market. Although OnePlus is a newcomer in this space, it is expected to compete fiercely with its rivals.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}