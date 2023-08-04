OnePlus 11R 5G

The OnePlus 11R 5G, which is a more affordable version of the OnePlus 11 5G, is also being offered with attractive deals. It is listed for sale at ₹39,999 on the official website. OnePlus has introduced a discount of ₹1,000 for purchasers using ICICI Bank credit cards, EMIs, and net banking. Additionally, on Amazon, users have the option to enjoy a 10 per cent instant discount (capped at ₹750) when using SBI credit cards for transactions that are not on EMI. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and houses a robust 5000mAh battery.