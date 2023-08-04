OnePlus Independence Day sale in India offers discounts on OnePlus devices including OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Nord 3, and OnePlus Pad.
The OnePlus Independence Day sale is now live in India, featuring a variety of deals and offers on numerous OnePlus smartphones and devices. Running until August 31, the sale includes enticing discounts on products like the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Pad, and more. Here are some of the best deals on OnePlus devices.
OnePlus 11 5G
The OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is currently priced at ₹56,999 for the 128GB variant on the official OnePlus India website. However, individuals using ICICI credit and debit cards have the opportunity to avail themselves of an instant bank discount of ₹2,000 for EMI transactions.
Additionally, OneCard users can also avail an instant bank discount of ₹2,000 on both the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey models.
Some noteworthy features of the OnePlus 11 5G encompass a rapid 100W charging capability, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 890 camera sensor equipped with OIS, a spacious 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and the OxygenOS interface built upon Android 13.
OnePlus 11R 5G
The OnePlus 11R 5G, which is a more affordable version of the OnePlus 11 5G, is also being offered with attractive deals. It is listed for sale at ₹39,999 on the official website. OnePlus has introduced a discount of ₹1,000 for purchasers using ICICI Bank credit cards, EMIs, and net banking. Additionally, on Amazon, users have the option to enjoy a 10 per cent instant discount (capped at ₹750) when using SBI credit cards for transactions that are not on EMI. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and houses a robust 5000mAh battery.
OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G
OnePlus recently held its Nord Summer Launch Event where they unveiled two new smartphones: the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G boasts a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor and is powered by the Dimensity 9000 SoC. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC, a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging, and features an AMOLED display. These new devices aim to provide consumers with a range of options to suit their preferences and needs.
The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is offered at a price of ₹33,999 and can be acquired from both Amazon and the official OnePlus India website. On the other hand, the Nord CE 3 starts at ₹26,999, with its sale commencing today. Customers making use of ICICI credit card and debit card EMI options have the opportunity to instantly save ₹1,000 when purchasing the OnePlus Nord 3 5G from OnePlus stores, OnePlus experience outlets, and Amazon. Similarly, for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, customers can enjoy a benefit of ₹2,000.
