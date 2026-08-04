OnePlus Independence Day sale is here: Check the best deals on phones, tablets and more

OnePlus has announced its Independence Day Sale 2026 in India, where the company is offering discounts and bank offers across its smartphone, tablet and IoT portfolio. The sale will begin on 7th August and will be available via Amazon, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App and OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus Independence Day Sale: Smartphone offers OnePlus' flagship OnePlus 15 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 81,999 during the sale, while the OnePlus 15R will be available at Rs. 56,999 after the bank offer.

Last year's compact flagship, the OnePlus 13s, will be available at an effective price of Rs. 49,999, which includes a temporary price drop of Rs. 3,000 and an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,000.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also announced that the OnePlus Nord 6 will be available from Rs. 41,999, while the OnePlus Nord CE6 will start at Rs. 31,999.

For budget smartphone buyers, the OnePlus N6 will be available from Rs. 20,999, while the OnePlus N6x will begin at Rs. 17,499.

OnePlus is also offering up to six months of no-cost EMI on select bank cards and financing options of up to nine months on eligible flagship and Nord devices.

Smartphone MRP Effective price* OnePlus 15 Rs. 85,999 Rs. 81,999 OnePlus 15R Rs. 59,999 Rs. 56,999 OnePlus 13s Rs. 54,999 Rs. 49,999 OnePlus Nord 6 Rs. 44,999 Rs. 41,999 OnePlus Nord CE6 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 31,999 OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite Rs. 25,999 Rs. 23,749 OnePlus N6 Rs. 22,999 Rs. 20,999 OnePlus N6x Rs. 18,999 Rs. 17,499

OnePlus tablets and IoT devices also discounted Apart from smartphones, OnePlus has announced offers on its tablets and audio products. The OnePlus Pad 4 will be available at an effective starting price of Rs. 56,499 and will be bundled with the OnePlus Stylo Pro at no additional cost. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will begin at Rs. 29,999 with a complimentary Pad Go 2 Stylo, while the OnePlus Pad Lite will be available from Rs. 19,999 and include a free protective case.

On the audio front, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be available for Rs. 9,999, while the OnePlus Buds 4 and Nord Buds 4 Pro will retail at Rs. 5,599 and Rs. 3,999, respectively. The Nord Buds 3r can be purchased for Rs. 1,599, while the OnePlus BWZ2 ANC neckband will be available at Rs. 1,899 during the sale.