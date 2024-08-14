OnePlus Independence Day Sale: Major discounts on OnePlus 12, OnePlus Nord 4 and more
OnePlus Independence Day Sale offers discounts on models like Nord 4, Nord CE 4, OnePlus 12, 12R, and Open. Discounts are available on Amazon, OnePlus' website, and offline stores, with additional savings for ICICI and OneCard users.
Online shopping platforms are filled with offers and deals in the run up to India's 78th Independence Day. Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has also announced a new Independence Day Sale where it is offering massive savings on some of the popular devices like OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and even the flagship OnePlus Open. All the offers are applicable across Amazon, OnePlus' own website, OnePlus experience outlets and even offline stores.