Online shopping platforms are filled with offers and deals in the run up to India's 78th Independence Day. Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has also announced a new Independence Day Sale where it is offering massive savings on some of the popular devices like OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R and even the flagship OnePlus Open. All the offers are applicable across Amazon, OnePlus' own website, OnePlus experience outlets and even offline stores.

Top OnePlus phones deals you should know:

OnePlus Nord 4:

OnePlus Nord 4 is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and ₹35,999 for the top end 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

However, during the recent Independence Day offers, prospective buyers can get a ₹2,000 discount on the 8GB RAM variants and ₹3,000 discount on top end model by making the payment using ICICI and OneCard banks.

OnePlus Nord CE 4:

Nord CE 4 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Soc and 5,500 mAh battery is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and ₹26,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The mid-range phone can be bought with a ₹3,000 instant discount for ICICI and OneCard users.

OnePlus 12:

OnePlus 12 has received a temporary discount of ₹5,000 on both the 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM models, taking the listed price to ₹59,999 and 64,999, respectively. Meanwhile, OneCard and ICICI Bank users can avail an instant discount of ₹7,000. OnePlus is also offering up to ₹10,000 exchange bonus for certain smartphones.

OnePlus 12R:

OnePlus 12R is getting a temporary ₹1,000 discount on certain models. Moreover, an instant discount of ₹2,000 is also applicable for ICICI and OneCard users.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition:

OnePlus Open is available for a massive ₹20,000 instant discount for ICICI and OneCard users. Meanwhile, there is also up to ₹8,000 exchange bonus on exchanging certain phones.

