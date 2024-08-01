OnePlus is offering a free lifetime display replacement to users in India. Check if your phone is on the list
OnePlus is now offering a free lifetime screen replacement to users in India who are struggling with a green line issue. The new feature is currently limited to India but should rollout to users worldwide in the future.
OnePlus is now offering a solution to users who have been troubled with the pesty green line issue by offering them a lifetime free screen upgrade for certain models. The lifetime free upgrade is only being provided to OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R users in India if their device is free of damage and has not been subject to unauthorized repair.