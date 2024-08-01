OnePlus is now offering a solution to users who have been troubled with the pesty green line issue by offering them a lifetime free screen upgrade for certain models. The lifetime free upgrade is only being provided to OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R users in India if their device is free of damage and has not been subject to unauthorized repair. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new feature was first spotted by an X user as part of the company's Red Cable Club loyalty program and more details about the programme were later revealed via a report by Android Authority.

"Currently, this initiative focuses on the OnePlus 8 Pro and will be extended to a select number of other older models based on screen availability. Users can visit our service centers for a diagnostic to determine if their device is at risk. Devices with human-caused damages, such as drops or liquid intrusion, are not eligible for this free upgrade and should be repaired through our standard after-sales service." OnePlus stated in a statement to Android Authority

Reportedly, OnePlus' latest initiative includes three tiers including a comprehensive analysis to evaluate the screen's performance and reliability, screen replacement with a "new, advanced display panel" and deep cleaning to ensure the device performs optimally.

OnePlus is said to have stated that the new display has been “specifically engineered to perform well in high-humidity and high-temperature environments." The report states that OnePlus revealed that it worked with suppliers to ensure that the new screens enhance the display's resilience to moisture and environmental conditions.