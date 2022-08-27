OnePlus launches wired earphone with 3.5mm jack at 799: Details

OnePlus Nord wired earphones are priced at ₹799. It can be purchased online via Amazon and OnePlus.in along with the OnePlus Store app. It will go on sale from September 1 onwards.
Smartphone brand OnePlus has expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones. The new earphone will join the existing Nord audio lineup. To recall, the company unveiled OnePlus Nord Buds and OnePlus Nord Buds CE in the country earlier this year.
The all-new wired earphone comes with a 9.2mm driver and has a 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus Nord wired earphones are priced at ₹799. It can be purchased online via Amazon and OnePlus.in along with the OnePlus Store app. It will go on sale from September 1 onwards.
Notably, this is the company’s second wired earphone. OnePlus already offers the OnePlus Bullet earphones with Type-C port.
OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones: Specifications
OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones offer an in-line control button for volume. There is a multi-function button which can be used to awake voice assistance. The new wired earphones come with a 9.2mm driver setup with 110±2dB driver sensitivity and a 0.42cc sound cavity.
In terms of design, the new OnePlus' new Nord wired earphones come with a similar in-ear design as the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. Each earpiece has a magnet. Everytime the earpieces are stuck together, music will automatically pause. It will resume back as soon as they are unclipped. The new earphones come in Black colour with Red accents.
OnePlus packs three different size silicone ear tips with the new wired earphone. Also, the earphones come with a 3.5mm audio jack, which means it can be connected to a range of devices including laptops and smartphones.
OnePlus dumped the headphone jack from its smartphone range with the OnePlus 6T. However, current Nord phones like OnePlus Nord CE, Nord CE 2, and the Nord CE 2 Lite, still come with the 3.5mm headphone jack.
