OnePlus’ maiden foldable smartphone OnePlus Open launched for 139,999

OnePlus on Thursday introduced its maiden foldable smartphone -- OnePlus Open. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The foldable handset was launched at an event titled ‘Open for Everything’.

In India, OnePlus Open can be bought for ₹139,999. Its open sale will begin from October 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The foldable smartphone comes in two colours -- Vulture Black and Emerald Dust.

In February, OnePlus during the Cloud 11 event in Delhi, had offered a glimpse of the company's first-ever foldable phone.

OnePlus Open’s cover display measures 6.31 inches, while the unfolded inner display is 7.82 inches. Both screens boast a 120Hz refresh rate and utilize LTPO 3.0 technology. The 2K screen is clear and sharp, which makes it good to consume content. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The OnePlus’ foldable smartphone is coming with four years of Android operating system updates and five years of security patches.

The foldable smartphone has the Sony camera technology.

It features a 64MP telephoto sensor which boasts zoom capability of 0.6x to 10x. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications—

Processor -- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform with ray tracing

Operating system --OxygenOS 13.2: Enhanced multitasking with dual split screen, fast focus, drag and drop sharing, and triple split-screen functionality {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cover Display--6.31" 2K resolution, Super Fluid AMOLED at 1440 Hz

Dual-Displays--7.82" 2K resolution, Flexi-fluid AMOLED, 89.6% screen-to-body ratio at 1440 Hz

Camera--Main camera with OIS - 48MP SONY LYT-T800 ‘Pixel Stacked’ Sensor, 1/1.43" sensor, 1.12μm, ƒ/1.65, AF {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Telephoto with OIS- 64MP OV64B Sensor with 3X Optical Zoom, 6X in-sensor zoom, 1/2" sensor, 0.7 μm, ƒ/2.6, AF

Ultra-wide -- 48MP Sony IMX581 with 114o FOV, 1/2" sensor, ƒ/2.2, AF

Minimum crease -- Patented Flexion hinge, 8-axis pressure relief, under-display micro-weaving {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multi-spatial Speakers -- Unique spatial audio with multiple “Reality" speakers, powered by Dolby Atmos

Materials used -- Titanium alloy, carbon fibre, aerospace-grade build

TÜV Rheinland reliable folding certified to 1,000,000 folds {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!