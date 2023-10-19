Hello User
OnePlus' maiden foldable smartphone OnePlus Open launched for 139,999

OnePlus’ maiden foldable smartphone OnePlus Open launched for 139,999

Livemint

  • The foldable smartphone comes in two colours -- Vulture Black and Emerald Dust

In India, its open sale will begin from October 27.

OnePlus on Thursday introduced its maiden foldable smartphone -- OnePlus Open.

The foldable handset was launched at an event titled ‘Open for Everything’.

In India, OnePlus Open can be bought for 139,999. Its open sale will begin from October 27.

The foldable smartphone comes in two colours -- Vulture Black and Emerald Dust.

In February, OnePlus during the Cloud 11 event in Delhi, had offered a glimpse of the company's first-ever foldable phone.

OnePlus Open’s cover display measures 6.31 inches, while the unfolded inner display is 7.82 inches. Both screens boast a 120Hz refresh rate and utilize LTPO 3.0 technology. The 2K screen is clear and sharp, which makes it good to consume content.

The OnePlus’ foldable smartphone is coming with four years of Android operating system updates and five years of security patches.

The foldable smartphone has the Sony camera technology.

It features a 64MP telephoto sensor which boasts zoom capability of 0.6x to 10x.

Specifications

Processor -- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform with ray tracing

Operating system --OxygenOS 13.2: Enhanced multitasking with dual split screen, fast focus, drag and drop sharing, and triple split-screen functionality

Cover Display--6.31" 2K resolution, Super Fluid AMOLED at 1440 Hz

Dual-Displays--7.82" 2K resolution, Flexi-fluid AMOLED, 89.6% screen-to-body ratio at 1440 Hz

Camera--Main camera with OIS - 48MP SONY LYT-T800 ‘Pixel Stacked’ Sensor, 1/1.43" sensor, 1.12μm, ƒ/1.65, AF

Telephoto with OIS- 64MP OV64B Sensor with 3X Optical Zoom, 6X in-sensor zoom, 1/2" sensor, 0.7 μm, ƒ/2.6, AF

Ultra-wide -- 48MP Sony IMX581 with 114o FOV, 1/2" sensor, ƒ/2.2, AF

Minimum crease -- Patented Flexion hinge, 8-axis pressure relief, under-display micro-weaving

Multi-spatial Speakers -- Unique spatial audio with multiple “Reality" speakers, powered by Dolby Atmos

Materials used -- Titanium alloy, carbon fibre, aerospace-grade build

TÜV Rheinland reliable folding certified to 1,000,000 folds

Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 11:14 PM IST
