OnePlus is reportedly working on the OnePlus 11 series. The upcoming smartphone series is expected to launch in the first half of 2023. Ahead of the launch, alleged specifications of the phone have leaked online. As per leakster Max Jambor, the company may not bring the ‘Pro’ model with the OnePlus 11 series. Instead, it may bring standard OnePlus 11 with the pro features. It is expected with the new naming scheme, OnePlus is looking to better streamline its flagship series as a whole.

OnePlus 11 is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 2 chipset. The Pro model with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC may debut later in 2023. While we have to wait some time to see what OnePlus actually plans for its fans with the 11 series, the rumour mill has been churning expected features and specs of the device.

OnePlus 11 is said to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen. The phone’s display may offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. There could be a punch-hole camera cut at the top. The smartphone is tipped to pack triple camera setup on the back. It may consist of a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens.

The upcoming phone is expected to run on Android 13 operating system out of the box. It is tipped to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The chipset may be coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. According to online rumours, the device may house a 5000mAh battery.

OnePlus 11 is tipped to come with 100W fast charging support. It may sport a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. The handset will be a 5G phone and will offer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port as connectivity features.