OnePlus may bring this change with OnePlus 11 series

OnePlus is reportedly working on the OnePlus 11 series. The upcoming smartphone series is expected to launch in the first half of 2023. Ahead of the launch, alleged specifications of the phone have leaked online. As per leakster Max Jambor, the company may not bring the ‘Pro’ model with the OnePlus 11 series. Instead, it may bring standard OnePlus 11 with the pro features. It is expected with the new naming scheme, OnePlus is looking to better streamline its flagship series as a whole.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}