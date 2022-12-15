OnePlus may have revealed the launch date of OnePlus 11

OnePlus may have revealed the launch date of OnePlus 111 min read . 12:33 PM IST
- OnePlus 11 is said to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen. The phone’s display may offer a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Smartphone brand OnePlus has announced to host an event in China on December 17 at 2:30PM local time. The event will celebrate the company’s ninth anniversary. But it is rumoured that OnePlus may unveil its upcoming OnePlus 11 phone at the event.
The event’s post has a tagline ‘New direction, new action, new future’. It is likely that the company may showcase its OnePlus 11 series at the event. Although, the launch may take place in the first quarter of 2023.
OnePlus is said to drop the ‘pro’ model this time. Instead, it may bring a single model – OnePlus 11 with top-end features and specs. The smartphone recently bagged the 3C certification. As per the listing, the device may offer 100 watt fast charging. It may be equipped with support for 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A power output. This is more than OnePlus 10 Pro, but less than the OnePlus 10T.
OnePlus 11 is said to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen. The phone’s display may offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. The upcoming device is said to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor.
The new Qualcomm chipset was launched last month. It is claimed to be 40 percent more power efficient than the ongoing one. It is offered with Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology which brings features like new Adreno GPU that claims up to 25 percent better gaming performance and Kryo CPU with up to 40 percent better power efficiency than the ongoing chipset.
The upcoming OnePlus is said to feature a punch-hole camera cut at the top. The smartphone is tipped to pack triple camera setup on the back. It may offer a 50MP primary rear camera coupled with a 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens.
OnePlus 11 may run on Android 13 operating system out of the box. It is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black colour variants of the phone have allegedly appeared online. But, the handset is rumoured to come in other colour variants as well.
