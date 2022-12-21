OnePlus may offer 16GB RAM, AnTuTu listing reveals

OnePlus may offer 16GB RAM, AnTuTu listing reveals2 min read . 04:13 PM IST
- OnePlus 11 will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.
Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has announced the launch date of OnePlus 11 5G. It will bring the handset on February 7, 2023. The company announced that it will be hosting a ‘Cloud 11’ event in New Delhi. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has passed through AnTuTu, revealing key specs.
Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has announced the launch date of OnePlus 11 5G. It will bring the handset on February 7, 2023. The company announced that it will be hosting a ‘Cloud 11’ event in New Delhi. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has passed through AnTuTu, revealing key specs.
The smartphone was listed on the website with model number PBH110. The device scored 1,341,080 points on the AnTuTu test. As per the listing, the handset will come with 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB UFS 4.0 storage capacity.
The smartphone was listed on the website with model number PBH110. The device scored 1,341,080 points on the AnTuTu test. As per the listing, the handset will come with 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB UFS 4.0 storage capacity.
OnePlus 11 will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. It runs on Android 13 operating system. The listing also reveals that the handset will be equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen offering a refresh rate of 120Hz.
OnePlus 11 will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. It runs on Android 13 operating system. The listing also reveals that the handset will be equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen offering a refresh rate of 120Hz.
OnePlus is said to drop the ‘pro’ model this time. Instead, it may bring a single model – OnePlus 11 with top-end features and specs. The handset recently bagged the 3C certification. As per the listing, the smartphone may offer 100 watt fast charging. It may be equipped with support for 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A power output. This is more than OnePlus 10 Pro, but less than the OnePlus 10T.
OnePlus is said to drop the ‘pro’ model this time. Instead, it may bring a single model – OnePlus 11 with top-end features and specs. The handset recently bagged the 3C certification. As per the listing, the smartphone may offer 100 watt fast charging. It may be equipped with support for 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A power output. This is more than OnePlus 10 Pro, but less than the OnePlus 10T.
OnePlus 11 is said to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor. The new Qualcomm chipset was launched last month. It is claimed to be 40 percent more power efficient than the ongoing one. It is offered with Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology which brings features like new Adreno GPU that claims up to 25 percent better gaming performance and Kryo CPU with up to 40 percent better power efficiency than the ongoing chipset.
OnePlus 11 is said to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor. The new Qualcomm chipset was launched last month. It is claimed to be 40 percent more power efficient than the ongoing one. It is offered with Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology which brings features like new Adreno GPU that claims up to 25 percent better gaming performance and Kryo CPU with up to 40 percent better power efficiency than the ongoing chipset.
OnePlus 11 smartphone may have a punch-hole camera cut at the top. The smartphone may feature a three camera setup on the back. It may consist of a 50MP primary rear camera coupled with a 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens.
OnePlus 11 smartphone may have a punch-hole camera cut at the top. The smartphone may feature a three camera setup on the back. It may consist of a 50MP primary rear camera coupled with a 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens.
The device is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery. The phone’s Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black colour variants have allegedly appeared online. But, the company may bring other models as well.
The device is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery. The phone’s Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black colour variants have allegedly appeared online. But, the company may bring other models as well.