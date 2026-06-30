OnePlus N6 5G launched in India with 8,000mAh battery, Dimensity 6360 Apex processor: Check price and specs

The OnePlus N6 features a 6.75-inch HD display, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor, 8,000mAh battery, and military-grade durability. 

Aman Gupta
Updated30 Jun 2026, 12:40 PM IST
OnePlus N6
OnePlus N6

OnePlus has launched its first ever device in the company's new N series. The OnePlus N6 packs a massive 8,000mAh battery, 120Hz display, MediaTek's Dimensity 6360 Apex processor, military-grade durability and a number of AI-powered camera features

Here's everything you need to know about the budget OnePlus device.

OnePlus N6 price:

The OnePlus N6 is priced at 22,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model is priced at 24,999. However, OnePlus is offering instant bank discount with the phone of up to 2,000, taking their effective prices down to 20,999 and 22,999, respectively.

As part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, OnePlus is also offering an additional 1,000 discount, taking the effective prices to 19,999 for the 4GB variant and 21,999 for the 6GB model.

VariantLaunch PriceInstant Bank DiscountEffective PricePrime Day Discount (July 4-6)Prime Day Price
4GB + 128GB 22,999 2,000 20,999 1,000 19,999
6GB + 128GB 24,999 2,000 22,999 1,000 21,999

OnePlus N6 specifications

The OnePlus N6 sports a 6.75-inch HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits High Brightness Mode (HBM) peak brightness for outdoor visibility. The budget OnePlus device comes with MIL-STD-810H certified for durability, along with ArmorShell protection, and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance

The phone comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor with a claimed AnTuTu score of over 615,800. The phone also features a 5,300mm² vapour chamber cooling system to keep temperatures in check during gaming and multitasking.

For optics, the OnePlus N6 features a 50MP primary rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. On the front, it packs an 8MP lens for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus N6 is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W of SUPERVOOC wired fast charging. There is also support for byapss charging that routes power directly to the phone during gaming to reduce heat buildup

The OnePlus N6 runs OxygenOS 16 and is promised to receive two major Android OS updates and three years of security updates.

FeatureDetails
Display6.75-inch HD display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits HBM brightness
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
Cooling5,300mm² Vapour Chamber cooling
Operating SystemOxygenOS 16
Software Support2 major Android updates, 3 years of security updates
Rear Camera50MP primary camera
Front Camera8MP selfie camera
Video1080p 60fps, 720p slow-motion, Cinematic Video, Dual-View Video
Battery8,000mAh
Charging45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 6.5W reverse charging, bypass charging
DurabilityMIL-STD-810H, ArmorShell protection, IP65 rating
AudioStereo speakers with 400% Ultra Volume

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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HomeTechnologyGadgetsOnePlus N6 5G launched in India with 8,000mAh battery, Dimensity 6360 Apex processor: Check price and specs
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