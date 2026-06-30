OnePlus N6 5G launched in India with 8,000mAh battery, Dimensity 6360 Apex processor: Check price and specs

OnePlus has launched its first ever device in the company's new N series. The OnePlus N6 packs a massive 8,000mAh battery, 120Hz display, MediaTek's Dimensity 6360 Apex processor, military-grade durability and a number of AI-powered camera features

Here's everything you need to know about the budget OnePlus device.

Advertisement

OnePlus N6 price: The OnePlus N6 is priced at ₹22,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model is priced at ₹24,999. However, OnePlus is offering instant bank discount with the phone of up to ₹2,000, taking their effective prices down to ₹20,999 and ₹22,999, respectively.

As part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, OnePlus is also offering an additional ₹1,000 discount, taking the effective prices to ₹19,999 for the 4GB variant and ₹21,999 for the 6GB model.

Variant Launch Price Instant Bank Discount Effective Price Prime Day Discount (July 4-6) Prime Day Price 4GB + 128GB ₹ 22,999 ₹ 2,000 ₹ 20,999 ₹ 1,000 ₹ 19,999 6GB + 128GB ₹ 24,999 ₹ 2,000 ₹ 22,999 ₹ 1,000 ₹ 21,999

OnePlus N6 specifications The OnePlus N6 sports a 6.75-inch HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits High Brightness Mode (HBM) peak brightness for outdoor visibility. The budget OnePlus device comes with MIL-STD-810H certified for durability, along with ArmorShell protection, and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance

Advertisement

The phone comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor with a claimed AnTuTu score of over 615,800. The phone also features a 5,300mm² vapour chamber cooling system to keep temperatures in check during gaming and multitasking.

For optics, the OnePlus N6 features a 50MP primary rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. On the front, it packs an 8MP lens for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus N6 is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W of SUPERVOOC wired fast charging. There is also support for byapss charging that routes power directly to the phone during gaming to reduce heat buildup

The OnePlus N6 runs OxygenOS 16 and is promised to receive two major Android OS updates and three years of security updates.

Advertisement

Feature Details Display 6.75-inch HD display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits HBM brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex Cooling 5,300mm² Vapour Chamber cooling Operating System OxygenOS 16 Software Support 2 major Android updates, 3 years of security updates Rear Camera 50MP primary camera Front Camera 8MP selfie camera Video 1080p 60fps, 720p slow-motion, Cinematic Video, Dual-View Video Battery 8,000mAh Charging 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 6.5W reverse charging, bypass charging Durability MIL-STD-810H, ArmorShell protection, IP65 rating Audio Stereo speakers with 400% Ultra Volume

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in