The OnePlus Nord 2G will be launching on July 22. The new OnePlus device will be launched in India and Europe. The device has already been listed on Amazon India and is expected to go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale scheduled for July 26 and July 27.

Company chief, Pete Lau confirmed that the device will launch on July 22. In a tweet he said, “Ready for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G? Because it’s coming July 22, and it’s everything you could ask for."

In a recent teaser video shared by OnePlus India, the company has hinted towards a unique keynote for the Nord 2 5G launch on July 22. In a tweet the company said, “Coming July 22 to a device screen near you — an epic tale of Fast. And Smooth. And a new Nord to rule them all."

OnePlus Nord: Part Deux | Coming July 22



Coming July 22 to a device screen near you — an epic tale of Fast. And Smooth. And a new Nord to rule them all.



The company, in a recent blog post, has confirmed that the new Nord 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, in line with the rumours. This will make it the first OnePlus device to launch with a MediaTek chipset. So far, OnePlus has been consistently launching devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets.

In a recent blog, the company stated, "The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a comprehensive upgrade from the first OnePlus Nord, from camera to performance to charging, as well as the newly AI-focused Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. We are confident that it delivers the dependable OnePlus fast and smooth experience you love, and lives up to the "Never Settle" ethos."

What else to expect from OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The device is expected to get a 50MP primary camera, which will be a part of a triple-lens setup on the rear panel. The device is expected to get an AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution. In addition to the triple lens camera, OnePlus is expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera.

The phone is expected to feature a 4,500 mAh battery with OnePlus' warp charging feature.

