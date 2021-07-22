OnePlus Nord 2 has been launched in India. The new Nord 2 5G comes almost one year after the launch of the first Nord device was introduced by OnePlus. The Nord 2 is the first OnePlus device to sport a non-Qualcomm chipset. It sports MediaTek’s Dimensity chipset which also comes in devices such as Realme X7 Max and Oppo Reno6 Pro.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been priced at ₹27,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will also be available in two more variants. The Nord 2 5G will be available with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage as well as with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

View Full Image The OnePlus Nord 2 5G prices showcased during the virtual launch

The phone will be sold in three colours Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Green Woods. The Green Woods colour will be sold exclusively in India.

The device will start selling on 28 July via Amazon, official OnePlus online & offline stores as well as from Vijay Sales and other retailers. Early access will start on 26 July for Red Club members on OnePlus store and for Amazon Prime members on the Amazon India website. Amazon India will also be conducting the Prime Day sale on 26 and 27 July.

Specs

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display that supports 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes with a Dimensity 1200 AI chipset. The device comes with OxygenOS 11.3. The device houses dual 5G SIM slots. The device will get 2 years of major Android updates and 3 years security updates.

Battery

The phone comes with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery which supports 65W warp charging. The company claims that the device provides a day's worth of charge in just 15 minutes.

Camera

The device gets a triple-lens primary camera which houses a Sony 50MP sensor that supports OIS. The front-facing snapper sits flush in punch hole which houses a 32MP lens.

