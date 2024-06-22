OnePlus Nord 3 gets a massive discount, available for under ₹20,000 during Amazon sale. Should you buy?
OnePlus Nord 3 is available for a price of ₹19,999 during the Amazon Monsoon Mobile Mania sale, making it a compelling deal for anyone looking to buy a new device under the ₹25,000 price bracket.
OnePlus is all set to launch its Nord CE 4 Lite smartphone in India at an event on June 24. However, prior to that event, last year's OnePlus Nord 3 has now received a massive discount on Amazon which takes the price of smartphone to below ₹20,000.