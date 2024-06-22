Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  OnePlus Nord 3 gets a massive discount, available for under 20,000 during Amazon sale. Should you buy?

OnePlus Nord 3 gets a massive discount, available for under ₹20,000 during Amazon sale. Should you buy?

Livemint

  • OnePlus Nord 3 is available for a price of 19,999 during the Amazon Monsoon Mobile Mania sale, making it a compelling deal for anyone looking to buy a new device under the 25,000 price bracket.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G features a 6.74-inch Superfluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a high pixel density of 450ppi and a maximum brightness of up to 1450 nits.

OnePlus is all set to launch its Nord CE 4 Lite smartphone in India at an event on June 24. However, prior to that event, last year's OnePlus Nord 3 has now received a massive discount on Amazon which takes the price of smartphone to below 20,000.

OnePlus Nord 3 price in India:

During the Amazon Monsoon Mobile Mania sale, OnePlus Nord 3 with 8GB RAM/128GB storage is listed at a price of 19,999. Moreover, the price goes down even futher for users who can make the payment using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank or DBS Bank cards.

To recap, the OnePlus Nord 3 was launched in July 2023 for a price of 33,999. Now, with the discounted price, the Nord 3 may end up undercutting the recently launched Nord CE 4 and the upcoming Nord CE 4 Lite.

OnePlus Nord 3 specifications:

The OnePlus Nord 3 sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel is capable of supporting HDR10+ and is safeguarded by Dragontrail glass for added protection.

The mid-range smartphone is powered by the MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset, coupled with a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. The device runs on OxygenOS 13.1, built on the Android 13 platform and comes with promised 3 years of operating system updates and 4 years of security updates.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is available in two color options: Tempest Gray and Misty Green. The Tempest Gray variant features a textured matte finish, while the Misty Green version has a slightly glossy appearance. The phone is constructed with a flat chassis made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and its outer frame is composed of plastic material. Notably, the Nord 3 includes convenient features such as an alert slider and an IR blaster. Additionally, the device is IP54 certified, providing a certain level of protection against dust and water.

In terms of photography capabilities, the Nord 3 is equipped with a triple camera system consisting of a 50MP wide lens (Sony IMX890/OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for capturing selfies and video calls.

Should you buy OnePlus Nord 3 at 19,999?

OnePlus Nord 3 was probably a little over priced for 33,999 but with a price of under 20,000 it is a must buy. Although, Dimensity 9000 powering the Nord 3 is almost a 3 year old chipset, it is still better than most of the chipsets found under the 25,000 price segment.

In fact, Nord 3 is more powerful than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 which powers the Nord CE 4, launched just 2 months ago. With a reported Antutu score of 10 lakh, the Nord 3 comfortably defeats its newly launced sibling which can only manage scores in the 8 lakh range.

There are also some other obvious advantages here, including a glass sandwich design, a better camera, faster RAM and storage and the presence of an alert slider (not present on the CE lineup). Not just the OnePlus lineup, the Nord 3 at this price should be a compelling device for anyone looking to buy a smartphone for under 25,000 right now.

