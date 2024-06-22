OnePlus is all set to launch its Nord CE 4 Lite smartphone in India at an event on June 24. However, prior to that event, last year's OnePlus Nord 3 has now received a massive discount on Amazon which takes the price of smartphone to below ₹20,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Nord 3 price in India: During the Amazon Monsoon Mobile Mania sale, OnePlus Nord 3 with 8GB RAM/128GB storage is listed at a price of ₹19,999. Moreover, the price goes down even futher for users who can make the payment using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank or DBS Bank cards.

To recap, the OnePlus Nord 3 was launched in July 2023 for a price of ₹33,999. Now, with the discounted price, the Nord 3 may end up undercutting the recently launched Nord CE 4 and the upcoming Nord CE 4 Lite.

OnePlus Nord 3 specifications: The OnePlus Nord 3 sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel is capable of supporting HDR10+ and is safeguarded by Dragontrail glass for added protection.

The mid-range smartphone is powered by the MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset, coupled with a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. The device runs on OxygenOS 13.1, built on the Android 13 platform and comes with promised 3 years of operating system updates and 4 years of security updates.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is available in two color options: Tempest Gray and Misty Green. The Tempest Gray variant features a textured matte finish, while the Misty Green version has a slightly glossy appearance. The phone is constructed with a flat chassis made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and its outer frame is composed of plastic material. Notably, the Nord 3 includes convenient features such as an alert slider and an IR blaster. Additionally, the device is IP54 certified, providing a certain level of protection against dust and water.

In terms of photography capabilities, the Nord 3 is equipped with a triple camera system consisting of a 50MP wide lens (Sony IMX890/OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for capturing selfies and video calls.

Should you buy OnePlus Nord 3 at ₹ 19,999? OnePlus Nord 3 was probably a little over priced for ₹33,999 but with a price of under ₹20,000 it is a must buy. Although, Dimensity 9000 powering the Nord 3 is almost a 3 year old chipset, it is still better than most of the chipsets found under the ₹25,000 price segment.

In fact, Nord 3 is more powerful than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 which powers the Nord CE 4, launched just 2 months ago. With a reported Antutu score of 10 lakh, the Nord 3 comfortably defeats its newly launced sibling which can only manage scores in the 8 lakh range.

There are also some other obvious advantages here, including a glass sandwich design, a better camera, faster RAM and storage and the presence of an alert slider (not present on the CE lineup). Not just the OnePlus lineup, the Nord 3 at this price should be a compelling device for anyone looking to buy a smartphone for under ₹25,000 right now.

