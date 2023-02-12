OnePlus Nord 3 alleged features leak online, may come with MediaTek processor
- OnePlus Nord 3 may be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max or MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. The device will either house a 4,500 or a 5,000mAh battery.
Alleged features and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone have appeared online. According to tipster Debayan Roy, the handset may come powered by a MediaTek processor.
