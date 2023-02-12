Alleged features and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone have appeared online. According to tipster Debayan Roy, the handset may come powered by a MediaTek processor.

In a post on microblogging site Twitter, the leakster says that the OnePlus Nord 3 phone will be equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will come with a triple camera sensor on the back. The phone may feature a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) paired with an 8MP camera and a third camera.

For selfies and video calling, OnePlus Nord 3 may come with a 32MP camera at the front. The device will either house a 4,500 or a 5,000mAh battery. It may offer 100 watt fast charging support.

The tipster says that OnePlus Nord 3 may be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max or MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. However, readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt as there are mere rumours.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has confirmed that there will be no OnePlus 11 Pro or OnePlus 11T smartphone this year. Confirming the same to Android Authority, OnePlus said that the lack of a OnePlus 11T is a simple way of ‘streamlining the flagship portfolio.’

“Starting with our 2023 lineup, we are streamlining the flagship portfolio in North America (and globally) by removing our Pro lineup. In our opinion, you don’t need to have a ‘Pro’ name for a device that’s already ‘pro’," OnePlus told Android Authority.

OnePlus launched OnePlus 11 5G earlier this month. The smartphone is up for pre-orders in India. The smartphone comes with a starting price of ₹56,999. Buyers can avail ₹1,000 discount with ICICI Bank cards. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. The phone’s screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers 20.1:9 aspect ratio with 1300 nits of peak brightness. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset with Adreno 740 GPU.