OnePlus Nord 3 alleged features leak online, may come with MediaTek processor

In a post on microblogging site Twitter, the leakster says that the OnePlus Nord 3 phone will be equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will come with a triple camera sensor on the back. The phone may feature a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) paired with an 8MP camera and a third camera.