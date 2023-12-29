Hello User
OnePlus Nord 3 gets a massive price cut, now available under 30,000. Check new price, bank offers and more

Livemint

OnePlus Nord 3, the mid-range smartphone from Chinese company OnePlus, has received a significant price drop in India, with the starting price now under 30,000 on major e-tailers like Amazon and Flipkart.

OnePlus Nord 3 | The phone is available at 32,999 with a bank discount of 1,000. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus' mid-range Nord 3 smartphone is now getting a massive price cut in India, bringing the price of the smartphone to under 30,000 on major e-tailers like Amazon and Flipkart.

The OnePlus Nord 3 was launched in India in early July at a starting price of 33,999, while the higher-end variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage was priced at 37,999.

However, the OnePlus Nord 3 vanilla variant is now available at a price of 29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant is now priced at 33,999 on Amazon. Note that it's not yet certain if the current prices for the OnePlus mid-range smartphone will be permanent, or if it's part of a limited-time offer.

OnePlus Nord 3

The OnePlus Nord 3 sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel is capable of supporting HDR10+ and is safeguarded by Dragontrail glass for added protection.

The mid-range smartphone is powered by the MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset, coupled with a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. The device runs on OxygenOS 13.1, built on the Android 13 platform and comes with promised 3 years of operating system updates and 4 years of security updates.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is available in two color options: Tempest Gray and Misty Green. The Tempest Gray variant features a textured matte finish, while the Misty Green version has a slightly glossy appearance. The phone is constructed with a flat chassis made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and its outer frame is composed of plastic material. Notably, the Nord 3 includes convenient features such as an alert slider and an IR blaster. Additionally, the device is IP54 certified, providing a certain level of protection against dust and water.

In terms of photography capabilities, the Nord 3 is equipped with a triple camera system consisting of a 50MP wide lens (Sony IMX890/OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for capturing selfies and video calls.

This smartphone boasts a 5,000mAh battery, and the device supports 80W fast charging, ensuring quick and efficient charging capabilities.

