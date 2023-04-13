OnePlus seems to be gearing up for the launch of its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 3, in India and global markets. The device has already been spotted on several certification sites, hinting at some of its features. In the past few months, the Nord 3 has been in the news due to several leaks and reports. According to a tipster, OnePlus has commenced testing the smartphone in India and other global markets. The tipster has also shared details about the possible launch timeline, price range, and key specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3.

Yogesh Brar, a reliable tipster, recently tweeted that OnePlus is currently testing the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone in both the Indian and global markets. According to Brar, the phone is expected to be launched in the next six to eight weeks, indicating a possible release date between mid-May and mid-June.

The tipster also revealed that the OnePlus Nord 3 will feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC. The phone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is likely to be a 16-megapixel sensor.

According to Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W wired fast charging support. He also speculates that the phone will be priced between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 in India.

Previous reports have suggested that the OnePlus Nord 3 will succeed the OnePlus Nord 2, launched in July last year, and will offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.