OnePlus Nord 3 tipped for imminent launch with leaked specs, features and price

OnePlus seems to be gearing up for the launch of its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 3, in India and global markets. The device has already been spotted on several certification sites, hinting at some of its features. In the past few months, the Nord 3 has been in the news due to several leaks and reports. According to a tipster, OnePlus has commenced testing the smartphone in India and other global markets. The tipster has also shared details about the possible launch timeline, price range, and key specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3.

