OnePlus Nord 4 and CE 4 Lite could debut this June, suggests report: What to expect
Leakster Abhishek Yadav hints at a June launch for OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite in India. Nord 4 could feature Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, while Nord CE 4 Lite may have an OLED display. Speculations on the devices' specifications and pricing continue to circulate.
OnePlus enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the next installment in the Nord series can now mark their calendars, as reports suggest the imminent arrival of the OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite in India next month. Leakster Abhishek Yadav has hinted at a June debut for both smartphones, accompanied by tantalizing details of upgraded processors distinguishing them from their predecessors.