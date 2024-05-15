OnePlus enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the next installment in the Nord series can now mark their calendars, as reports suggest the imminent arrival of the OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite in India next month. Leakster Abhishek Yadav has hinted at a June debut for both smartphones, accompanied by tantalizing details of upgraded processors distinguishing them from their predecessors.

According to leaks, the Nord 4 is poised to harness the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, while its counterpart, the Nord CE 4 Lite, is slated to operate on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Notably, whispers hint at an OLED display for the Nord CE 4 Lite, adding allure to its anticipated features.

Although official confirmation remains elusive, a flurry of certification listings, including sightings on Singapore's IMDA website and India's BIS certification site, hint at an impending launch for the Nord CE 4 Lite.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 4, speculated to be a rebranded iteration of the OnePlus Ace 3V released in China earlier this year, is anticipated to boast a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel OIS main sensor, complemented by a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Driving its performance will be the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, running on the Android 14 OS.

Turning attention to the Nord CE 4 Lite, rumors swirl around its potential specifications, including 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB internal storage, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. Further whispers suggest a robust 5,500mAh battery capacity and support for 67W fast charging. The device is expected to operate on the Android 14 OS with Oxygen OS topping.

Anticipated pricing positions the OnePlus Nord 4 around ₹25,000, while the Nord CE 4 Lite is projected to be priced under ₹20,000, aligning with previous models' pricing strategies. As excitement mounts for the upcoming launches, OnePlus fans eagerly await official confirmation and further details from the tech giant.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!