OnePlus Nord 4 confirmed to come with 6 years of software support, Battery Health Engine technology. All we know so far
OnePlus Nord 4 to be launched at Summer Launch Event in Milan on July 16 with 6-year software support guarantee. The device will offer 4 years of Android updates, 6 years of security patch updates, and TÜV SÜD Fluency 72 Month A rating for long-lasting performance.
OnePlus' latest iteration in the Nord lineup, the OnePlus Nord 4 will debut at the company's Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy on July 16. Ahead of the scheduled release of the device, OnePlus has stated that the Nord 4 will come with OnePlus's longest ever software support guarantee of 6 years.