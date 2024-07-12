OnePlus' latest iteration in the Nord lineup, the OnePlus Nord 4 will debut at the company's Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy on July 16. Ahead of the scheduled release of the device, OnePlus has stated that the Nord 4 will come with OnePlus's longest ever software support guarantee of 6 years.

OnePlus has promised 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patch updates for the Nord 4. Apart from this, the company says Nord 4 is the first device to come with TÜV SÜD Fluency 72 Month A rating which should translate into the phone remaining fast and smooth for six years and also features technology to make sure its battery lasts longer than ever.

During the July 16 event, OnePlus will also unveil a host of other products, including the OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2r and Nord Buds 2 Pro.

OnePlus Nord 4 price (expected):

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 could be priced at ₹27,999. However, the original price of the Nord 4 is likely to be around ₹31-32,000 and the company is expected to provide some launch offers to take the price under ₹30,000.

To recap, OnePlus Nord 3 which was launched last year started at a price of ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB price variant. So, if the leaked price does hold to be true, it would require OnePlus to sell the Nord 4 at a cheaper price than its predecessor.

OnePlus Nord 4 specifications (expected):

Rumors suggest that the OnePlus Nord 4 could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V which was launched in China earlier this year. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, the same processor found on Realme GT 6T. It could feature a 6.74 inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate On the optics front, the phone could featue a 50MP SonyIMX 882 primary sensor and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter. The battery is also expected to get a massive boost, going from 5,000mAh on its predecessor to 5,500mAh on the Nord 4.

