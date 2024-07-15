OnePlus Nord 4 full price and specifications leaked ahead of July 16 launch. All we know so far
OnePlus Nord 4 expected to feature 6.74' OLED display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, 50MP primary camera, 16MP selfie camera, 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and Android 14. Launching at Summer Launch Event in Milan on July 16 alongside other OnePlus devices.
OnePlus is all set to launch its latest smartphone in the budget-focused Nord series, the OnePlus Nord 4, at the company's Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy, on July 16. Apart from Nord 4, the Chinese smartphone maker will also launch OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Pro and OnePlus Watch 2R.