OnePlus Nord 4 expected to feature 6.74' OLED display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, 50MP primary camera, 16MP selfie camera, 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and Android 14. Launching at Summer Launch Event in Milan on July 16 alongside other OnePlus devices.

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest smartphone in the budget-focused Nord series, the OnePlus Nord 4, at the company's Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy, on July 16. Apart from Nord 4, the Chinese smartphone maker will also launch OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Pro and OnePlus Watch 2R.

While OnePlus hasn't officially revealed many details about Nord 4, a new leak has revealed the full specifications and price for the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 4 specifications (expected): As per tipster OnePlus Club on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to come with a 6.74-inch Tianma U8+ OLED display with a resolution of 2772×1240 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2150 nits.

The upcoming phone is likely to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Optics-wise, the Nord 4 could come with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is likely to be a 16MP shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.

The Nord 4 may include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with support for Dolbay Atmos, an alert slider, an 0809 AAC linear motor, 17,900 millimetres of cooling technology, and an IR blaster.

The latest OnePlus device may pack a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Notably, the Nord CE 4 and OnePlus 12R both feature a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

Software-wise, the phone is likely to run on the latest version of Oxygen OS on top of Android 14. OnePlus has already confirmed Nord 4 will come with 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patch updates, making the phone future-proof till at least Android 18.

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 could be priced at ₹27,999. However, the Nord 4's original price is likely to be around ₹31-32,000, and the company is expected to provide some launch offers to bring the price under ₹30,000.

