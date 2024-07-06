OnePlus' latest mid-range device, OnePlus Nord 4 is all set to launch OnePlus Nord 4 at the company's Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy on July 16. Apart from Nord 4, the company has cinformed that it launch OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and OnePlus Pad 2.

With just a few days left for the launch, OnePlus is still keeping tight lipped about not just the specifications but also the design of its latest devices. The company has confirmed, though, that the Nord 4 will feature a full unibody metallic body compared to the glass sandwich design on the OnePlus 12 series and the plastic body on the Nord CE series

However, other leaks have also suggested that the Nord 4 will come with a dual-tone finish to the back, reminiscent of the older Pixel devices. OnePlus is also expected to rejig the camera sensors, shifting from a vertical pill shaped cut out to a horizontal setup.

OnePlus Nord 4 expected specs:

Rumors suggest that the OnePlus Nord 4 could be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, the same processor found on Realme GT 6T. It could feature a 6.74 inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate On the optics front, the phone could featue a 50MP SonyIMX 882 primary sensor and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter. The battery is also expected to get a massive boost, going from 5,000mAh on its predecessor to 5,500mAh on the Nord 4.

OnePlus Pad 2 expected specifications:

Earlier leaks revealed that the OnePlus Pad 2 could feature a 12.1-inch 3K LCD display with a peak brightness of 900 nits and a resolution of 3000 x 2120 pixels.

The tablet is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and could be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The upcoming OnePlus tablet is said to feature a 13MP rear camera. It could also have an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The OnePlus Pad Pro could come with a 9510mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the tablet has been tipped to come with Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi 7 and NFC support. The OnePlus Pad Pro is also likely to come with support for a stylus with a built-in linear motor.

