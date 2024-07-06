OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2 and 2 other products confirmed to launch in India on July 16: Everything we know so far
OnePlus Nord 4, along with OnePlus Watch 2R, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and OnePlus Pad 2, set to launch at the company's Summer Launch Event in Milan on July 16. Nord 4 expected to feature a full unibody metallic body, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and 6.74-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display.
OnePlus' latest mid-range device, OnePlus Nord 4 is all set to launch OnePlus Nord 4 at the company's Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy on July 16. Apart from Nord 4, the company has cinformed that it launch OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and OnePlus Pad 2.