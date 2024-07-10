OnePlus Nord 4 price leaked ahead of July 16 India launch: Everything we know so far
OnePlus Nord 4 likely a rebranded version of OnePlus Ace 3V, showcasing dual tone finish, IP65 rating, and horizontal camera placement, priced at ₹27,999 according to leaks, aiming to be cheaper than Nord 3 predecessor.
The latest iteration of OnePlus' budget Nord series is set to be unveiled at the company's summer launch event in Milan on July 16. While not many details about the device have been confirmed so far, a new leak has suggested that the latest OnePlus device could be priced below the ₹30,000 mark in India.