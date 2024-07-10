OnePlus Nord 4 likely a rebranded version of OnePlus Ace 3V, showcasing dual tone finish, IP65 rating, and horizontal camera placement, priced at ₹ 27,999 according to leaks, aiming to be cheaper than Nord 3 predecessor.

The latest iteration of OnePlus' budget Nord series is set to be unveiled at the company's summer launch event in Milan on July 16. While not many details about the device have been confirmed so far, a new leak has suggested that the latest OnePlus device could be priced below the ₹30,000 mark in India.

According to OnePlus, the Nord 4 will be the only metal unibody smartphone in the market after its launch. The company officially unveiled its design on Tuesday, showing off a two-tone finish and horizontal camera placement reminiscent of the Pixel 6 series.

Unlike its cheaper Nord siblings, the Nord 4 will come with an alarm slider and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

OnePlus Nord 4 Price (leaked): As per tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 could be priced at ₹27,999. However, the original price of the Nord 4 is likely to be around ₹31-32,000 and the company is expected to provide some launch offers to take the price under ₹30,000.

To recap, OnePlus Nord 3 which was launched last year started at a price of ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB price variant. So, if the leaked price does hold to be true, it would require OnePlus to sell the Nord 4 at a cheaper price than its predecessor.

OnePlus Nord 4 specifications (expected): Rumors suggest that the OnePlus Nord 4 could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V which was launched in China earlier this year. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, the same processor found on Realme GT 6T. It could feature a 6.74 inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate On the optics front, the phone could featue a 50MP SonyIMX 882 primary sensor and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter. The battery is also expected to get a massive boost, going from 5,000mAh on its predecessor to 5,500mAh on the Nord 4.

