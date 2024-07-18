OnePlus Nord 4 Review: Most balanced smartphone under ₹30,000
OnePlus Nord 4 review: OnePlus' latest device comes with a unique metal unibody design with dual tone finish, powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, massive 5,500 mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
OnePlus has been on a bit of a roll this year, from the launch of the OnePlus 12 and 12R earlier this year, to the OnePlus Watch 2, and later the OnePlus Nord CE 4. All of these devices have been well received by users and tech enthusiasts like myself, thanks to their great design, powerful chipset and massive battery, while remaining relatively inexpensive. The only exception to this trend was perhaps the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, which was perhaps the least impressive launch from OnePlus this year.