OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Price, display, processor, battery and more compared
The OnePlus 12R offers premium features with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, advanced display technology, and a versatile camera setup at a higher price. The OnePlus Nord 4 provides a balanced, budget-friendly option with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, bright display, and reliable performance.
At their summer launch event in Milan, Italy, OnePlus introduced the newest version of their budget-friendly Nord series: the OnePlus Nord 4. This phone features a metal unibody design and is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. It also includes several new AI functionalities, such as AI Text Translator, AI Audio Summarizer, and AI Note Summarizer.