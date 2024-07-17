At their summer launch event in Milan, Italy, OnePlus introduced the newest version of their budget-friendly Nord series: the OnePlus Nord 4. This phone features a metal unibody design and is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. It also includes several new AI functionalities, such as AI Text Translator, AI Audio Summarizer, and AI Note Summarizer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, OnePlus has stated that the OnePlus Nord 4 is positioned as a direct competitor to their own OnePlus 12R. If you're deciding between the two, here is a detailed comparison.

Display The OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Nord 4 both feature impressive displays, though with some differences that set them apart. The OnePlus 12R boasts a slightly larger 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO 4.0 technology, allowing it to dynamically adjust its refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz based on the content, ensuring smoother performance and better battery efficiency. In contrast, the OnePlus Nord 4 sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels and a consistent refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Nord 4's display also stands out with an extraordinary peak brightness of 2,150 nits, which should provide excellent visibility even in bright sunlight.

Camera Both smartphones come equipped with capable camera systems but with distinct configurations. The OnePlus 12R features a triple-camera setup, with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor supported by OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The camera app offers a plethora of modes including Nightscape, Pro Mode, and Ultra Steady Mode, making it versatile for different photography needs. On the front, the 12R has a 16MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus Nord 4, on the other hand, is equipped with a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor with OIS and EIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field of view. The front camera also houses a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. While both phones support 4K video recording, the Nord 4’s primary sensor can record at 60fps, providing smoother video quality.

Processor Under the hood, the OnePlus 12R and Nord 4 are powered by different chipsets catering to varied performance needs. The OnePlus 12R runs on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with the Adreno 740 GPU, making it more suited for high-end tasks and gaming. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring fast performance and ample storage capacity.

The OnePlus Nord 4, while slightly less powerful, is no slouch with its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and Adreno 732 GPU. This setup is capable of handling most tasks with ease, including moderate gaming and multitasking. The Nord 4 offers options of 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 or UFS 4.0 storage.

Price Price is a significant factor when comparing these two devices. The OnePlus Nord 4 is positioned as a more affordable option, with the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant priced at ₹29,999, the 8GB RAM/256GB variant at ₹32,999, and the 12GB RAM/256GB variant also at ₹32,999. This makes the Nord 4 a compelling choice for those looking for a budget-friendly device without compromising on essential features.

In contrast, the OnePlus 12R comes at a higher price point, reflecting its more premium specifications. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at ₹39,999, while the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant is available for ₹45,999. The higher price is justified by its superior processor, display technology, and additional camera features.

Battery Battery life is robust in both devices, with each sporting a 5,500mAh battery that should easily last a full day of typical use. Both phones support 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, allowing for quick top-ups when needed. The inclusion of fast charging is a significant advantage, ensuring minimal downtime. However, the 12R might have a slight edge in efficiency due to its LTPO 4.0 display technology, which can better manage power consumption through dynamic refresh rate adjustments.

Conclusion In summary, the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Nord 4 offer distinct strengths catering to different market segments. The 12R is tailored for users seeking top-tier performance, advanced display technology, and a versatile camera setup at a premium price. Meanwhile, the Nord 4 presents a balanced offering with a focus on affordability, a bright display, and reliable performance, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a well-rounded smartphone.

