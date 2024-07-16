OnePlus Nord 4 with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip launched in India, price starts at ₹29,999: All you need to know
OnePlus launches Nord 4 with metal unibody design and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. Features AI Text translate, AI Audio Summary, and AI Note Summary. Priced at ₹29,999 for 8GB/128GB variant, ₹32,999 for 8GB/256GB variant, and ₹32,999 for 12GB/256GB option.
OnePlus has unveiled the latest iteration of its budget-focused Nord series at the company's summer launch event in Milan, Italy. The OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a metal unibody design and is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. The phone also comes with a host of new AI features such as AI Text Translator, AI Audio Summarizer and AI Note Summarizer.