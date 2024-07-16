OnePlus has unveiled the latest iteration of its budget-focused Nord series at the company's summer launch event in Milan, Italy. The OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a metal unibody design and is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. The phone also comes with a host of new AI features such as AI Text Translator, AI Audio Summarizer and AI Note Summarizer.

OnePlus Nord 4 Price:

OnePlus Nord 4 is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹32,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage option.

OnePlus Nord 4 specifications:

OnePlus Nord 4 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. It features a USB 2.0 port, an alert slider, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi6, NFC and IP65 rating for splash and water resistance.

The latest Nord is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and paired with an Adreno 732 GPU to handle all those graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with 8/12GB of LPDDR5X memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 or 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, the Nord 4 has a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor with OIS and EIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field of view (FoV). On the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The front and ultra-wide-angle cameras can record up to 1080p video at 30fps, while the 50MP primary sensor can record 4K video at 60fps.

Like other OnePlus smartphones launched this year, the Nord 4 comes with a massive 5,500mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It runs the latest Android 14 operating system with Oxygen OS 14.1 on top. OnePlus promises 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches with this device. OnePlus also claims that the Nord 4 is the first phone to receive the TÜV SÜD Fluency 72 Month A rating, which should theoretically keep the phone running smoothly for 6 years.

