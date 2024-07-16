Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jul 16 2024 15:57:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.05 0.15%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,240.20 0.81%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 880.85 -0.09%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 380.45 -1.35%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.50 0.58%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  OnePlus Nord 4 with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip launched in India, price starts at 29,999: All you need to know
BackBack

OnePlus Nord 4 with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip launched in India, price starts at ₹29,999: All you need to know

Livemint

OnePlus launches Nord 4 with metal unibody design and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. Features AI Text translate, AI Audio Summary, and AI Note Summary. Priced at ₹29,999 for 8GB/128GB variant, ₹32,999 for 8GB/256GB variant, and ₹32,999 for 12GB/256GB option.

OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. (Aman Gupta/ Mint)Premium
OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. (Aman Gupta/ Mint)

OnePlus has unveiled the latest iteration of its budget-focused Nord series at the company's summer launch event in Milan, Italy. The OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a metal unibody design and is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. The phone also comes with a host of new AI features such as AI Text Translator, AI Audio Summarizer and AI Note Summarizer.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Live: Nord 4, Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R launched in India!

OnePlus Nord 4 Price: 

OnePlus Nord 4 is priced at 29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and 32,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage option.

OnePlus Nord 4 specifications: 

OnePlus Nord 4 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. It features a USB 2.0 port, an alert slider, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi6, NFC and IP65 rating for splash and water resistance. 

Also Read | OnePlus Pad 2 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip launched in India, price starts at 39,999: All you need to know

The latest Nord is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and paired with an Adreno 732 GPU to handle all those graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with 8/12GB of LPDDR5X memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 or 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, the Nord 4 has a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor with OIS and EIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field of view (FoV). On the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The front and ultra-wide-angle cameras can record up to 1080p video at 30fps, while the 50MP primary sensor can record 4K video at 60fps.

Like other OnePlus smartphones launched this year, the Nord 4 comes with a massive 5,500mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It runs the latest Android 14 operating system with Oxygen OS 14.1 on top. OnePlus promises 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches with this device. OnePlus also claims that the Nord 4 is the first phone to receive the TÜV SÜD Fluency 72 Month A rating, which should theoretically keep the phone running smoothly for 6 years.

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 16 Jul 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue