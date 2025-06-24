OnePlus Nord 5 and Buds 4 set to debut in India on July 8: Key specifications teased ahead of official launch

OnePlus is gearing up for a major launch event in India on 8 July, where it will unveil the much-anticipated OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 smartphones, and the new OnePlus Buds 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. In the lead-up to the launch, the company has disclosed several crucial specifications of the Nord 5 and Buds 4, setting high expectations for both performance and design.

OnePlus Nord 5 The OnePlus Nord 5 is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, making it one of the most powerful devices in the Nord series to date. It will likely feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,272 x 2,800 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz, promising a smooth and immersive viewing experience.

Camera capabilities have also been detailed by the brand. The dual rear camera system will include a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 116-degree field of view. On the front, the handset will house a 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor, ideal for high-resolution selfies and video calls. Notably, both the front and rear cameras will support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second, with a LivePhoto feature also confirmed.

Other performance highlights include LPDDR5X RAM support and a 7,300 sq mm vapour cooling chamber, which OnePlus claims will enable gaming at up to 144fps. The device is expected to be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with storage options of 256GB and 512GB.

The Nord 5 may also come with an IP65-rated design for dust and water resistance, alongside a 5,200mAh battery supported by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Colour variants are expected to include Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey.

OnePlus Buds 4 Alongside the smartphones, OnePlus will introduce the Buds 4 TWS earphones. These will feature adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 55dB, enhancing audio clarity by reducing ambient sounds. They will also support the LHDC 5.0 codec and offer a spatial 3D audio experience, powered by dual DAC drivers.