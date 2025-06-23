OnePlus Nord 5 launching in India on 8 July: Expected price, specs and more

OnePlus will launch its mid-range Nord series in India on July 8, unveiling the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5. Expected features include a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, 50MP cameras, and a 6,700mAh battery with 80W charging, likely priced around 30,000.

Aman Gupta
Published23 Jun 2025, 12:57 PM IST
OnePlus Nord 5 will make its debut on 8 July
OnePlus Nord 5 will make its debut on 8 July

OnePlus has confirmed that its mid-range Nord series will be launched in India at the Summer Launch event on 8 July. At the special event, OnePlus will unveil two new smartphones: the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5.

Although official details about the Nord 5 will only be revealed at the launch event, several leaks have emerged suggesting the device's potential specifications.

OnePlus Nord 5 specifications (expected): 

Leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord 5 could feature a 6.83 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It could come with IP65 rating for water and dust resistance like the OnePlus 13s (Review), meaning that the phone could potentially handle a bit of splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion under water. 

On the optics front, the OnePlus Nord 5 is exected to feature a 50MP primary shooter with support for an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, there could be a 50MP shooter, marking a major departure from the 16MP shooter seen on its prececessor. 

There could also be a big upgrade in the battery department for the Nord 5 with the phone expected to pack a 6,700mAh battery with support for 80W of fast charging. For context, the OnePlus Nord 4 (Review) came with a 5,500mAh battery and 100W fast charging. 

The OnePlus Nord 5 could come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which we have previously seen in the likes of Poco F6 (Review) and iQOO Neo 10R (Review).

OnePlus Nord 5 expected pricing: 

OnePlus Nord 4 was launched in India at a starting price of 29,999 and went up to 35,999 for the top end variant. While there are no tangible leaks or official upates on the pricing of the Nord 5 yet, one can expected the phone to hover around the 30,000 price bracket as well.

