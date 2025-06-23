OnePlus Nord 5 launching in India on 8 July: Expected price, specs and more

OnePlus has confirmed that its mid-range Nord series will be launched in India at the Summer Launch event on 8 July. At the special event, OnePlus will unveil two new smartphones: the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5.

Although official details about the Nord 5 will only be revealed at the launch event, several leaks have emerged suggesting the device's potential specifications.

OnePlus Nord 5 specifications (expected): Leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord 5 could feature a 6.83 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It could come with IP65 rating for water and dust resistance like the OnePlus 13s (Review), meaning that the phone could potentially handle a bit of splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion under water.

On the optics front, the OnePlus Nord 5 is exected to feature a 50MP primary shooter with support for an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, there could be a 50MP shooter, marking a major departure from the 16MP shooter seen on its prececessor.

There could also be a big upgrade in the battery department for the Nord 5 with the phone expected to pack a 6,700mAh battery with support for 80W of fast charging. For context, the OnePlus Nord 4 (Review) came with a 5,500mAh battery and 100W fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord 5 could come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which we have previously seen in the likes of Poco F6 (Review) and iQOO Neo 10R (Review).