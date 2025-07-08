OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 launching in India today: Launch time, live-stream details and what to expect

At the Summer Launch Event, OnePlus will unveil the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 smartphones, showcasing enhancements like a 50MP selfie camera and MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. OnePlus Buds 4 will also debut, emphasizing improved audio technology and battery performance.

Aman Gupta
Published8 Jul 2025, 11:03 AM IST
OnePlus will launch the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 today
OnePlus will launch the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 today(Aman Gupta)

OnePlus is finally launching its Nord series devices globally at the company's Summer Launch Event today. The upcoming event will see the Chinese smartphone maker unveil two new smartphones: OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5, along with new truly wireless earbuds called OnePlus Buds 4.

When and where to watch OnePlus Summer Launch Event?

The OnePlus Summer Launch event will begin at 2 PM Indian time and will be available to watch on the official OnePlus YouTube channel. To make access to the live stream easier, we have also embedded a direct streaming link below.

What to expect at the Summer Launch Event?

The star of the show at this year's event will be the OnePlus Nord 5, which will take on the competition in the mid-range category, taking the reins from its predecessor, the Nord 4 (Review).

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and paired with LPDDR5X RAM. The phone will feature a dual-camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The biggest upgrade to the camera setup this year is the 50MP selfie shooter, which will also come with autofocus support and 4K 60fps video recording, similar to the OnePlus 13s (Review).

As for the Nord CE 5, the phone will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor, which is a big boost compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 seen on the Nord CE 4 (Review). The phone will also come with a 7,100mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. It will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary shooter with OIS and support for 4K 60fps video recording.

The OnePlus Buds 4, on the other hand, are confirmed to come with a dual-driver setup with dual DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, and 3D Audio. The TWS will support Google Fast Pair and dual-device connection while boasting a battery life of 11 hours on the buds and 45 hours with the case.

